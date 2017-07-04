Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Immigration deports 450 illegal immigrants from Edo

Posted on Jul 4, 2017

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Chapter, on Tuesday said it had deported 450 illegal immigrants from the state in the last six months. NIS Comptroller in the state, David Adi, revealed this at a presentation of a renovated Hilux van by the Management of Okomu Oil Palm firms to the command, in Benin. […]

