Nigeria Immigration deports 450 illegal immigrants from Edo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo State Chapter, on Tuesday said it had deported 450 illegal immigrants from the state in the last six months. NIS Comptroller in the state, David Adi, revealed this at a presentation of a renovated Hilux van by the Management of Okomu Oil Palm firms to the command, in Benin. […]

Nigeria Immigration deports 450 illegal immigrants from Edo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

