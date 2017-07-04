Dogara: Army carrying out duties of police is worrisome – TheCable

Pages Navigation Menu

Dogara: Army carrying out duties of police is worrisome
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says it is worrisome that army is now carrying out duties of police. Dogara said this on Monday while speaking at an interactive session on security organised by the house in collaboration with
Deployment of Armed Forces to over 28 states worrisome —DogaraVanguard
Nigeria in State of Emergency, Says DogaraTHISDAY Newspapers
The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

