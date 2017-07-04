Dogara: Army carrying out duties of police is worrisome – TheCable
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, says it is worrisome that army is now carrying out duties of police. Dogara said this on Monday while speaking at an interactive session on security organised by the house in collaboration with …
