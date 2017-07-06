Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Integrity Film Awards (Homevida) is giving Scriptwriters a Chance to Win N250k & Have their Scripts turned into a Short Film

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

It’s that time of the year again! Are you a talented and creative scriptwriter between the ages 16 and 30 with the ability to capture your audience? Homevida is giving you a big opportunity! Homevida is calling out to you guys to send in your original scripts that promote; Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance – […]

Comments

