Nigeria Integrity Film Awards (Homevida) is giving Scriptwriters a Chance to Win N250k & Have their Scripts turned into a Short Film

It’s that time of the year again! Are you a talented and creative scriptwriter between the ages 16 and 30 with the ability to capture your audience? Homevida is giving you a big opportunity! Homevida is calling out to you guys to send in your original scripts that promote; Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance – […]

