Nigeria Jollof declared champion in first ever Washington DC Jollof Festival

Nigeria Jollof beat Cameroon jollof, Ghana jollof, and Sierra Leone jollof on July 2, 2017 in the United States, to become the winner of the first ever Jollof Hackathon. Ms. Atinuke Ogunsalu of Queensway Restaurant & Catering in Maryland, US, secured the win for Nigeria with her meal. The winner walked away with US$1000 coworking services […]

