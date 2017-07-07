Nigeria LNG reiterates commitment to cleaner environment – The Nation Newspaper
|
Premium Times
|
Nigeria LNG reiterates commitment to cleaner environment
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has reiterated its commitment to sustained supply of cooking gas to the local market, to boost domestic consumption and a cleaner environment. Mr Tony Okonedo, the company's Manager, Media Communications, …
Cooking Gas: Nigeria LNG revamps three jetties to boost supply to consumers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!