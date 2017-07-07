Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria LNG reiterates commitment to cleaner environment

Premium Times

Nigeria LNG reiterates commitment to cleaner environment
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has reiterated its commitment to sustained supply of cooking gas to the local market, to boost domestic consumption and a cleaner environment. Mr Tony Okonedo, the company's Manager, Media Communications, …
