Nigeria meets Cape Verde! Lagos Jazz Series Quintet set to perform at JazzSal Live Concert | Opens Saturday, July 8th – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Nigeria meets Cape Verde! Lagos Jazz Series Quintet set to perform at JazzSal Live Concert | Opens Saturday, July 8th
BellaNaija
On Thursday, July 6th, 2017, the Lagos Jazz Series Quintet will jet out of the country for Sal, Cape Verde to perform at this year's Cape Verde JazzSal, which opens on Saturday, July 8th, 2017. Sal is one of the ten Islands that make up Cape Verde. The …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!