Nigeria meets Cape Verde! Lagos Jazz Series Quintet set to perform at JazzSal Live Concert | Opens Saturday, July 8th

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

On Thursday, July 6th, 2017, the Lagos Jazz Series Quintet will jet out of the country for Sal, Cape Verde to perform at this year’s Cape Verde JazzSal, which opens on Saturday, July 8th, 2017. Sal is one of the ten Islands that make up Cape Verde. The trip to JazzSal ignites a musical exchange […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.