Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Nigeria: Minister urges private sector to assist in commercializing research findings
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has urged the private sector to assist in commercializing research and development findings in order to fight poverty and create jobs in the country. Speaking in Abuja …
