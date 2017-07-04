Nigeria: Minister urges private sector to assist in commercializing research findings – WorldStage
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria: Minister urges private sector to assist in commercializing research findings
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Nigeria's Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu has urged the private sector to assist in commercializing research and development findings in order to fight poverty and create jobs in the country. Speaking in Abuja …
