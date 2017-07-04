Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: NCC Earmarks N23 Million for 2017 Tennis Cup Tournament

Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria: NCC Earmarks N23 Million for 2017 Tennis Cup Tournament
AllAfrica.com
Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the commission has earmarked N23 million for this year's NCC Tennis Cup tournament. Danbatta made this known in Lagos, during the unveiling of …
