Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs a restructuring of the minds, institutions – Educationists

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman City College of Education Mararaba, Mr Gabriel Amu has thrown his weight behind those calling for the restructuring of the country, saying what Nigeria needs at the moment is the restructuring of the minds and institution. Amu who stated this yesterday in Abuja while reacting to the clamour by some Nigerians for the restructuring […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.