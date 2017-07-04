Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria now in a state of emergency – Dogara

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara has cried out over the deployment of military personnel in over 28 states in the country. He said that the development was an indication that Nigeria was already in a state of emergency in peacetime. The Speaker expressed shock that they were visible in almost […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

