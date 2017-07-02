Nigeria: Police Quiz Warring Royal Fathers in Kwara Communal Clash – AllAfrica.com
|
The News
|
Nigeria: Police Quiz Warring Royal Fathers in Kwara Communal Clash
AllAfrica.com
Kwara State Police Command have quizzed two royal fathers in the warring communities of Ilofa and Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero local government council of the state over the resumed communal clash which claimed at least four lives, with about twenty houses …
Calm returns to Kwara warring communities as govt. imposes curfew
Kwara govt. imposes curfew on communities amid violence
Ahmed imposes dusk -to- dawn curfew on Kwara communities
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!