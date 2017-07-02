Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Police Quiz Warring Royal Fathers in Kwara Communal Clash – AllAfrica.com

The News

Nigeria: Police Quiz Warring Royal Fathers in Kwara Communal Clash
AllAfrica.com
Kwara State Police Command have quizzed two royal fathers in the warring communities of Ilofa and Odo-Owa in Oke-Ero local government council of the state over the resumed communal clash which claimed at least four lives, with about twenty houses …
Calm returns to Kwara warring communities as govt. imposes curfewVanguard
Kwara govt. imposes curfew on communities amid violencePremium Times
Ahmed imposes dusk -to- dawn curfew on Kwara communitiesThe Nation Newspaper

all 6 news articles »

