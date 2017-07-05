Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria probes claims of teenage plane stowaway survivor – Daily Mail

Nigeria probes claims of teenage plane stowaway survivor
Nigerian authorities have launched an investigation into claims that a teenager survived 12 hours hidden in the wheel compartment of a plane between Lagos and London, an aviation official said Wednesday. The boy, said to be aged 15 or under, was …

