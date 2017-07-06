Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria ranked 5th most dangerous country in the world [See full list]

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria has been placed 5th in the ranking of the most dangerous country in the world by The World Economic Forum, WEF. The ranking is part of WEF’s biennial tourism report with one section focusing on safety and security. 136 countries were ranked and Nigeria was the 5th most dangerous based on violence and terroristic […]

Nigeria ranked 5th most dangerous country in the world [See full list]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.