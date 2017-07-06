Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Country In The World [SEE FULL LIST]

The Giant of Africa, Nigeria has been ranked 5th in the World’s Most Dangerous Countries List.. and this comes as a surprise.

World’s Most Dangerous Countries

Nigeria has been ranked the 5th most dangerous country in the world, as the world’s most dangerous countries for tourists have been revealed.

The World Economic Forum ranked 136 countries in its biennial tourism report, with one section focused on safety and security.

The WEF examined security risks related to serious harm like violence or terrorism. The list named Finland as the safest country in the world , while Colombia has been named the least safe.

According to WEF, Nigeria has two terrorist groups operating within its borders. Boko Haram and Isis West Africa are well known for staging attacks in public places.

See the top 10 most dangerous countries in the world..

1. Colombia

2. Yemen

3. El Salvador

4. Pakistan

5 Nigeria

6. Venezuela

8. Kenya

9. Honduras

10 Ukraine

The post Nigeria Ranked 5th Most Dangerous Country In The World [SEE FULL LIST] appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

