Nigeria ranks 129th in World Economic Forum’s “Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report”

In a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), Nigeria has been ranked the 8th least competitive country to visit. The report, tagged Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2017: Paving the Way for a More Sustainable & Inclusive Future, ranked countries based on their travel and tourism industry. The report ranked 136 countries on their Business […]

