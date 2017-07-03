Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Serap Asks Dogara to Throw Out Amnesty for Looters’ Bill – AllAfrica.com

Jul 3, 2017


Vanguard

Nigeria: Serap Asks Dogara to Throw Out Amnesty for Looters' Bill
AllAfrica.com
A civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to withdraw the bill seeking to grant full and complete amnesty to suspected looters and allow …
