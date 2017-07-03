Nigeria: Serap Asks Dogara to Throw Out Amnesty for Looters’ Bill – AllAfrica.com
Vanguard
Nigeria: Serap Asks Dogara to Throw Out Amnesty for Looters' Bill
AllAfrica.com
A civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to withdraw the bill seeking to grant full and complete amnesty to suspected looters and allow …
SERAP tasks Dogara on amnesty to treasury looters
