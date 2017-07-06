Nigeria slip to 39th place in July FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s senior football national team, the Super Eagles have dropped a place in FIFA’s latest World Ranking. This is coming after a dismal 2-0 defeat to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier played in Uyo Stadium.

Gernot Rohr’s men, previously occupying the 38th position in the world moved down one place and are now 39th.

The Eagles lost their unbeaten run under the German, as they went down 2-0 to South Africa, in the first match of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round.

Even at this fall, the Super Eagles remain sixth in Africa behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo DR, Tunisia and Cameroon.

Meanwhile Germany have returned to the top of the pile for the first time in two years following their Confederation Cup triumph with Brazil and Argentina sitting in second and third place respectively.

Andorra were the biggest movers in regards to points – up 177 – and are the biggest movers in terms of rankings – up 57.

They joined the likes of Peru, Northern Island, Congo DR, Curacao, Mauritania, Poland and Iceland in registering their highest positions to date.

