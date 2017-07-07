Nigeria takes broadband internet campaign to ITU telecom world 2017 – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Nigeria takes broadband internet campaign to ITU telecom world 2017
Guardian (blog)
The participation of Nigeria at the yearly International Telecommunications Union (ITU) conference will focus on deepening the growing broadband segment of the market in the country. The event is due to hold in Busan, South Korea, from September 25 …
