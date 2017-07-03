Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria takes broadband internet campaign to ITU Telecom World 2017

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

NIGERIA is set to join the yearly International Telecommunications Union ITU, conference will focus on deepening the growing broadband segment of the market in the country. The Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Mr. Tony Ojobo issued yesterday in Abuja, noted that the event is due to hold in Busan, South Korea, from September 25 – 28, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.