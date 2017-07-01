Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria takes over as Chair, AU Peace and Security Council

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

(L-R) Amb. Bankole Adeoye Nigeria’s Perm Rep to African Union with Moussa Faki, Chairperson of African Union Commission Nigeria has officially assumed the one-month rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC). Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, took over from  Susan Sikaneta, the Permanent Representative of Zambia, who held the Presidency for the month of June.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

