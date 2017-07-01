Nigeria takes over from Zambia as Chair, AU Peace and Security Council

Nigeria has officially assumed the one-month rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC). Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU, Bankole Adeoye, took over from Susan Sikaneta, the Permanent Representative of Zambia, who held the Presidency for the month of June. Adeyemo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

