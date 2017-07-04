Nigeria to benefit from the 50m euros EU fish fund – EU official – Vanguard
Nigeria to benefit from the 50m euros EU fish fund – EU official
Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries will benefit from the 50 million-euro European Union (EU) fund set up to ensure sustainable fisheries development and marine security, an EU official says. Mrs Stefania Marrone, Head of Regional Cooperation Section in …
Fishery, Aquaculture can create 100m jobs in ECOWAS
