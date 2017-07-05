Nigeria to export roasted cashew nuts to Japan – Audu Ogbeh – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria to export roasted cashew nuts to Japan – Audu Ogbeh
The Federal Government of Nigerian has stated that it is planning to export processed yam products, roasted cashew nuts to Japan, Britain, the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU). Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, …
