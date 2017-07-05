Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to export roasted cashew nuts to Japan – Audu Ogbeh

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government of Nigerian has stated that it is planning to export processed yam products, roasted cashew nuts to Japan, Britain, the United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU). Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who made this disclosure in Lagos, yesterday, said exportation of fresh yam tubers […]

Nigeria to export roasted cashew nuts to Japan – Audu Ogbeh

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.