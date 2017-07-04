Nigeria vs Cameroon: NFF, FIFA yet to agree on new date – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria vs Cameroon: NFF, FIFA yet to agree on new date
Vanguard
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to accept the proposed new date by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Cameroon in Uyo. FIFA shifted the date for the clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo from the original date of …
FIFA Confirms Dates for Nigeria, Cameroon Games
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!