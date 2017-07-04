Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria vs Cameroon: NFF, FIFA yet to agree on new date – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports


Nigeria vs Cameroon: NFF, FIFA yet to agree on new date
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to accept the proposed new date by FIFA for the 2018 World Cup qualifying tie against Cameroon in Uyo. FIFA shifted the date for the clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo from the original date of …
