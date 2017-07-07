Nigeria will Remain United, Say Obasanjo

By Solomon Elusoji



Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has condemned those calling for the break up of Nigeria, noting that the problem of the country is not in its structure, but in the ‘mentality’ of its citizens.

Obasanjo, who was speaking at the official opening of King’s Celia Hotels and Suites in Lagos, yesterday, said if he had a magic wand, “I would make one wish that God should change our mentality; I believe that is the problem of this country.”

He advised Nigerians not to be deceived by those calling for war, noting that they have not witnessed one before.

The former president went on to state that his wish is for the country to remain as one, an opinion assented to by the former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Congo and legal practitioner, Greg Mbadiwe, who built King’s Celia in honour of his late father, the Nigerian nationalist, Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe and the late Cecilia Mbadiwe.

“Anybody who thinks Nigeria is going to be breaking up is wrong,” he said. “I don’t think so.” However, he pointed out that the recent clamours for restructuring were legitimate. “We need to do more about the equity of this country. We need to see ourselves as our brother’s keepers. We need to share our natural God-given resources together.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

