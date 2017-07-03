Nigeria win African armwrestling – The Punch
Guardian
Nigeria win African armwrestling
The Punch
Nigeria on Sunday won the African Armwrestling Championships with 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Ghana finished second with 10 gold, five silver and six bronze while Mali came third with eight gold, two silver …
