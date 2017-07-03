Nigeria win African armwrestling

The Punch

Nigeria on Sunday won the African Armwrestling Championships with 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Ghana finished second with 10 gold, five silver and six bronze while Mali came third with eight gold, two silver …

Ghana grabs 21 medals at Afrcan Armwresting Championship Graphic Online



all 3 news articles »