Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria win African armwrestling – The Punch

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria win African armwrestling
The Punch
Nigeria on Sunday won the African Armwrestling Championships with 19 gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Ghana finished second with 10 gold, five silver and six bronze while Mali came third with eight gold, two silver

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.