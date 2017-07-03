Nigerian Actress, Chika Ike goes back to school.

Beautiful Nigerian Actress Chika Ike, has revealed that she just got accepted by famed Institution, Harvard University for her Masters degree Programme. Chika Ike said that for Five Years she had been rejected, but finally she would have the opportunity to hone her business skills from the mother of all business schools so she can …

The post Nigerian Actress, Chika Ike goes back to school. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

