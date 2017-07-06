Nigerian Air Force Helicopter Suffers Technical Fault, Crashes Into Lagoon

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday confirmed that one of its helicopters crashed into a yet to be identified lagoon in the northeast.

Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore and Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, said this in a statement.

It is understood that the Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter crashed while undertaking a liaison mission in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Mr. Adesanya said the helicopter’s target was to further enhance synergy between Nigerian Army and NAF in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

He said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, was as a result of technical fault.

The statement read in full: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109 Light Utility Helicopter has suffered a mishap while undertaking a liaison mission targeted at further enhancing the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the NAF in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North East. “The incident, which occurred today, 6 July 2017, was as a result of an airborne technical fault with the helicopter. “The experienced NAF pilots, however, successfully ditched the helicopter into a pool of water to minimize damage and loss of lives. “Consequently, there were neither any injuries nor loss of lives to anyone on board or on the ground. “The Chief of the Air Staff has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident while efforts are ongoing to recover the helicopter and members of the board are already in Maiduguri to commence work. “The NAF continues to solicit the understanding and support of the general populace as it daily strives to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

