Nigerian Air Force jet crashes in Maiduguri

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has confirmed the crash of its helicopter on Thursday. NAF disclosed that the helicopter crashed into a pool of water in Maiduguri, Borno State. Spokesperson of NAF, Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made the disclosure said no life was lost in the incident. In a statement he signed, Adesnaya said the Chief […]

