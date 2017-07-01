Nigerian Air Force Publishes Names Of Successful Candidates For 2017 DSSC | Date Of Zonal Screening Is July 3

The underlisted candidates are hereby invited to attend Nigerian Air Force 2017 DSSC Zonal Screening on 3 July 2017 at venues indicated against their names.

Candidates are to report with only original of their Credentials.

Click http://airforce.mil.ng/downloads

