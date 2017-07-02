Nigerian Airforce Personnel emerges best PhD student at Babcock University

A beneficiary of Nigerian Airforce school release programme and also the Supervisor of the Computer Centre at 051 Personnel Management Centre at the NAF Base in Ikeja, Lagos, Master Warrant Officer Enem Theophilus Aniemeka of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has emerged the overall best graduating doctorate student at the Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun State. […]

The post Nigerian Airforce Personnel emerges best PhD student at Babcock University appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

