Nigerian Army honours comedian I Go Dye

By Juliet Ebirim

The Nigerian Army through the Chief of Army staff, General TY Burutai has presented popular comedian, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye with an award of commendation for positively projecting the laudable virtues of the institution and his unwavering support.

Recall that last month, the humour merchant joined other eminent African leaders to receive the 2017 African Child Prize which he dedicated to the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces, whom, he said have been resolute in their war against terrorism and commended their singular act of returning some of the abducted Chibok girls, back to the waiting arms of their families.

The excited Delta State born comedian took to his instagram page to express his gratitude to the Nigerian army, while also pledging his continued support “ Never did I envisage that my little contribution will be identified for commendation. I’m indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian army.

It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army, promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are in our best interest. I will continue to use this medium to seek support, using my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution.” he enthused.

The comedian further expressed optimism that the honour will change the perception of ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian army.

