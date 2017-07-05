Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army offers free medical check to Badagry residents – The Nation Newspaper

Nigerian Army offers free medical check to Badagry residents
The Nigerian Army, 243 Battalion, Badagry, Lagos State, on Wednesday offered free medical check to over 100 residents in the area. The army officers also embarked on environmental sanitation and evacuation of refuse dumps at the Fibre market and the …

