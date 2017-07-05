Nigerian Army offers free medical check to Badagry residents – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigerian Army offers free medical check to Badagry residents
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Army, 243 Battalion, Badagry, Lagos State, on Wednesday offered free medical check to over 100 residents in the area. The army officers also embarked on environmental sanitation and evacuation of refuse dumps at the Fibre market and the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!