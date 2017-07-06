Nigerian-Austrian Designer Omatu Of Fulani Fashion Takes The Runway At Vienna Fashion Week – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Nigerian-Austrian Designer Omatu Of Fulani Fashion Takes The Runway At Vienna Fashion Week
360Nobs.com
Fulani Fashion by Austria/Los Angeles based fashion designer Omatu is of Nigerian descent, known for her trademark which symbolises sex-appeal, elegance and glamour. Launched in 2003, Omatu has been showing her collections all across the globe, …
