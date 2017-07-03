Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail) – Information Nigeria
Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail)
The federal government has fine-tuned plans to punish and possibly jail entertainers who evade taxes after the nine-month grace period set out by the recently launched voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS). TheCable learnt that for 15 …
FG plans 5-year jail term for celebrities who evade tax
FG to jail Nigerian entertainers who do not pay taxes
