Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail)
Information Nigeria
The federal government has fine-tuned plans to punish and possibly jail entertainers who evade taxes after the nine-month grace period set out by the recently launched voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS). TheCable learnt that for 15 …
FG plans 5-year jail term for celebrities who evade taxRipples Nigeria
FG to jail Nigerian entertainers who do not pay taxesNAIJ.COM

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.