Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian College Of Aviation 2017/2018 ND,HND & PGD Admission Form Out.

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the public that the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates for direct entry admission into the following programmes for 2017/2018 Academic session. NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE ND, HND & PGD COURSES. National Diploma (ND) Programme Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology Higher National Diploma (HND) …

The post Nigerian College Of Aviation 2017/2018 ND,HND & PGD Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.