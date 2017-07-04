Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Customs begins e-auctioning of vehicles

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Customs Service has unveiled an electronic auction platform through which cargoes that have been forfeited to the Federal Government could be sold to Nigerians via a transparent bidding process. The e-auctioning exercise was performed at the headquarters of the NCS by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) on Monday. Present at […]

