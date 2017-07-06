Nigerian Customs explains why people cannot access their e-auction site

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah, has said some people cannot access their e-auction portal because of technical problems. The portal was launched on Tuesday by the Comptroller-General, Hameed Ali. However, many interested bidders lamented the unavailability of the platform. Attah said the challenges had already been resolved and many people were already […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

