Nigerian Doctor named one of UK’s top female engineers under 35 – Pulse Nigeria

Modern Machine Shop

Nigerian Doctor named one of UK's top female engineers under 35
Pulse Nigeria
Another Nigerian professional has brought honour to the country after she was recognized as one of the top 50 female engineers under 35 in the UK. Published: 3 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · Dr. Ozak Esu [middle] with her award play. Dr
Renishaw Engineer among Top 50 Women in Engineering in 2017Modern Machine Shop
Nigerian Makes Top 50 Female Engineers in UK ListFace2Face Africa

all 3 news articles »

