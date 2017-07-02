Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian doctor shots dead female physician

Posted on Jul 2, 2017

Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital doctor shot dead by a former employee with a grudge, was supposed to be off duty when Dr. Henry Bello showed up. “She normally works in the clinic,” Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Chief Dr. Sridhar Chilinuri said. “Yesterday she was asked to cover one of the physicians who was out.”“She …

