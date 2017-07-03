Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Elder statesman Maitama Sule is dead

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

Elder statesman Ambassador Maitama Sule has died. According to Punch, one of his sons, Mukhtar Maitama confirmed that the former minister died in a Cairo hospital 24 hours after arrival. Muktar also mentioned that his dad’s remains would be flown to Nigeria for a befitting burial according to Muslim injunctions on Tuesday. Ambassador Maitama Sule was a Nigerian politician, […]

