Nigerian Elder statesman Maitama Sule is dead

Elder statesman Ambassador Maitama Sule has died. According to Punch, one of his sons, Mukhtar Maitama confirmed that the former minister died in a Cairo hospital 24 hours after arrival. Muktar also mentioned that his dad’s remains would be flown to Nigeria for a befitting burial according to Muslim injunctions on Tuesday. Ambassador Maitama Sule was a Nigerian politician, […]

