Nigerian Elected ICAO Council Second Vice President

By Ejike Ejike

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council has elected Nigerian Representative, Captain Musa Nuhu as the second Vice-President of the Council during the last meeting of the recently concluded 211th Session of ICAO Council at its headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of State, Aviation, James Odaudu, Nigerian Representative on ICAO Council, Captain Nuhu Musa, was elected second ICAO Council Vice President on one-year tenure.

He further noted that Captain Nuhu’s election and that of the other two Vice Presidents is in compliance with Rules of Procedure for the Council (ICAO Doc 7559/10). The tenure is one-year term for the elected Vice Presidents.

Also, the Council elected Mr. Tee Chiou Ng, the Representative of Singapore as the first Vice-President and Mr. Germinal Sarasqueta Oller of Panama as the third Vice-President.

Mr. Tee Chiou Ng of Singapore as the 1st VP

According to the Rules of Procedure for the Council, Rule 10 states that: “In the absence of the President, the First Vice-President, the Second Vice-President or the Third Vice-President in that order shall exercise the functions vested in the President by these Rules of Procedure.”

In a professional career that spanned over three decades, Captain Nuhu started his career as an Airline Pilot with defunct Nigeria Airways Ltd, before serving for over 15 years as a Captain and Safety Officer with Presidential Air Fleet.

He ventured into the private sector for ten years as an Airline Captain, Safety Officer and Chief Pilot and was Technical Assistant to the Hon. Minister of State Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika before his appointment as the Representative of Nigeria on ICAO Council.

In addition to Airline Transport Pilot License, Captain Nuhu holds the prestigious International Aviation MBA Degree from Concordia University Montreal, Canada.

He also obtained several professional and managerial certificates in Aviation Safety, Aircraft Accident Investigation, Audit, Quality Management Systems amongst others.

Captain Nuhu is a member of several professional organizations including the renowned Royal Aeronautical Society, London, UK‎.

The post Nigerian Elected ICAO Council Second Vice President appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

