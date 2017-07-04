Nigerian equity market resumes trading in July on negative trend

ACTIVITIES resumed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange NSE, on the first trading day in July, on a negative trend, as the market indices, volume and value closed lower. The market capitalization lost N121 billion or 1.06 per cent to close at N11.331 trillion compared with N11.452 trillion achieved on Friday. Similarly, the All-Share Index which […]

