Nigerian Father of three bags three years jail sentence for defrauding American of $3,650

A Nigerian Father of three, Okechukwu Brown, was handed a three years jail sentence by Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court on Monday, for defrauding an American of $3,650 in an online romance scam, an offence he pleaded guilty to after agreeing to a plea bargain with the EFCC. It was gathered that Mr. Brown obtained […]

The post Nigerian Father of three bags three years jail sentence for defrauding American of $3,650 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

