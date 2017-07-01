Nigerian Female Basketball Player Sets Internet on Fire, Poses Completely N*ked

Nneka Ogwumike is a Nigerian American basketball player who plays forward for the Los Angeles Sparks. The young woman caused a stir recently when she posed n*de for ESPN. Ogwumike will be one of 23 athletes to grace ESPN The Magazine’s annual Body Issue and one of its nine cover stars.

The post Nigerian Female Basketball Player Sets Internet on Fire, Poses Completely N*ked appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

