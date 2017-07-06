Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


News Agency of Nigeria

Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukemia
Pulse Nigeria
The medical condition was diagnosed after Carl returned some abnormal blood test during his pre-season testing. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 20 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Carl Ikeme play Super Eagles Carl Ikeme goalkeeper has …
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, down with acute leukaemiaPremium Times
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukaemiaDaily Post Nigeria
Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme diagnosed with acute leukaemiaNAIJ.COM
Nigeria Football Federation –BBC Sport –Daily Mail –The Nation Newspaper
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.