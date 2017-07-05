Deprecated: Methods with the same name as their class will not be constructors in a future version of PHP; AddSourceInformationReformatter has a deprecated constructor in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/FWP---Add-Attribution-master/add-attribution-feedwordpress.php on line 276

Nigerian government approves national gas policy
Nigerian government approves national gas policy – P.M. News

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


Nigerian government approves national gas policy
P.M. News
Nigeria's government has approved a national gas policy that aims to reduce the country's dependence on crude oil by increasing gas exploration and facilities, the oil ministry said in a statement. The policy was passed in last week's cabinet session
