Nigerian government approves national gas policy – P.M. News

Nigerian government approves national gas policy
Nigeria's government has approved a national gas policy that aims to reduce the country's dependence on crude oil by increasing gas exploration and facilities, the oil ministry said in a statement. The policy was passed in last week's cabinet session …
FEC approves national gas policy
